AEW Talent Defends Top Dolla After Botch on WWE SmackDown: “It’s Part of the Process to Get Better”

AEW announcer Mark Henry has defended AJ “Top Dolla” Francis of Hit Row following his botch on this past Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown.

Hit Row battled Legado Del Fantasma and Viking Raiders in a Triple Threat Tag Team match. During the match, Top Dolla went for a dive over the top rope but didn’t make it and tumbled to floor as SmackDown announcer Michael Cole joked that is probably the reason why he doesn’t do high flying moves too often.

Hit Row went on to win the match and earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

Top Dolla has defended himself over the botch and posted clips of him hitting the move in the past.

I was 50 lbs heavier in this video than I am now. My leg gave out on live TV and some of y’all jokes are actually very funny but calling me a liar is super weird. It could’ve been way worse so I’m blessed ?? Y’all don’t care doe ?? Top Dolla

AEW commentator Mark Henry responded to the post and defended Top Dolla. Mark also questioned why he would listen to those who have no idea what it takes to do the move while the cameras are rolling.

Bro, anyone that has ever performed has failed. It’s a part of the process to get better. Why would you listen to people that have no idea how to do what you did,the ability or confidence to do what you did an the athleticism to perform that maneuver when the cameras are rolling. Mark Henry

Top Dolla Has Big Goals After WWE

Top Dolla spoke with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast last month and revealed his goals for after WWE.

The former NFL player signed with the promotion in 2020 and debuted in NXT in 2021. The stable briefly debuted on the main roster before they were surprisingly released in November 2021. Triple H brought the group back earlier this year besides Swerve Strickland, who signed with All Elite Wrestling after he was released by WWE.

Top Dolla told Ryan Satin that his goal is to host The Tonight Show following his WWE career and believes that his years of being in front of the camera will make him ready for that opportunity down the line.