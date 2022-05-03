AEW Teases Signing Willow Nightingale?

AEW may be on the verge of signing Willow Nightingale if they haven’t already.

Nightingale has made several appearances for AEW. For the most part, she has been eating pinfalls to more established stars but she hasn’t exactly been presented as an enhancement talent.

Nightingale is quite active in her matches and even picked up a win on AEW Dark this week. Following the victory, AEW seemingly dropped a big hint regarding the future of Willow Nightingale.

Willow Nightingale Off The Market?

After Nightingale picked up her first AEW win, the camera zoomed in on a fan sign calling for her to be signed.

So Willow Nightingale wins her first AEW match on Dark this week, and then the AEW production team zooms in on a particular sign in the crowd.



Yeah, it's likely happening. pic.twitter.com/QkIhj3edzX — Drain Bamager #BlackpoolCombatClub (@DrainBamager) May 3, 2022

Back in April, Nightingale was asked about potentially signing with AEW or even ROH. She shared her positive outlook (h/t Fightful).

“It’s looking positive. I don’t have anything solid that I can tell anyone, but things are looking good. I’ve wrestled there and had nine matches and there were definitely moments on that journey where I was like, ‘what is going on?’ Moments of frustration, but especially the last couple of weeks, I’ve been re-affirmed, ‘trust the process, keep going.’ Stay on this journey folks.”

Many feel it’s only a matter of time before Nightingale puts pen to paper but we’ll keep you posted once something concrete surfaces.