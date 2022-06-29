Title Match Added to Tonight’s ‘Blood & Guts’ AEW Dynamite

An AEW championship match has been added to tonight’s (June 29) Dynamite card.

Dynamite will emanate from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The main attraction of this show will be the big Blood & Guts match involving members of the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation society.

Eddie Kingston and Santana & Ortiz will also be involved in the match.

That isn’t all for tonight’s episode, however. We’ve also got a title match to look forward to.

TBS Championship at Stake

TBS Champion Jade Cargill demanded an open challenge for her gold and that’s exactly what she will get. Leila Grey has stepped up to the plate to challenge Cargill.

Going into this title match, Jade has an unbeaten record in AEW of 33-0.

Also featured on the show will be a one-on-one match between Orange Cassidy and Ethan Page of Men of the Year. OC is fresh off a thrilling match with Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door and even though he lost, Cassidy is riding a wave of momentum following his efforts.

We will also hear from Christian Cage just one week after cutting a promo where he mentioned the death of Jungle Boy’s father and seemingly manipulated Luchasaurus.

Stick with us on the SEScoops homepage as we’ll be bringing you live coverage of AEW Dynamite.