AEW on Track for Record-Setting Year – PPV Gate Milestone

AEW may have more than its fair share of problems at the moment, but money certainly isn’t one of them.

Since launching in 2019, the promotion has won fans over with its alternative style to WWE, and Tony Khan‘s promotion is paying dividends.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW is on track to gross over $100 million this calendar year, the first company in two decades to do so, not named WWE.

While it’s an impressive figure, it is dwarfed by WWE, which is projected to gross $1.1 billion.

All Out

Speaking at the now-infamous All Out post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the show’s buy rate, which he believes will be affected by WWE.

The opposition produced not one but two shows to run the same weekend as All Out, WWE Clash at the Castle, and NXT Worlds Collide.

Khan considers the actions by WWE a ‘predatory’ move by running multiple events in competition during Labor Day weekend.

Regardless of WWE’s ‘interference’ All Out has proven to be a financial success.

All Out drew a gate of just over $1 million from the 9,100 fans in attendance (8,800 paid.)

The show marks the third consecutive AEW Pay Per View to surpass $1 million.

Dynamite

Tony Khan isn’t just pleased with the numbers for All Out, but has been impressed by the figures for this week’s Dynamite.

In a tweet, Khan noted that this week’s show surpassed one million viewers, the third week in a row Dynamite has done so well, and the first time since October 2021 that this streak has been reached.

This week’s Dynamite had a lot of intrigue ahead of going live, as fans tuned in to see what Khan would do regarding the post-All Out comments by CM Punk and the fight backstage which saw Punk and Ace Steel fight the Elite.

This week’s DYnamite marked the 15th Wednesday in a row that the show has been in cable’s top two shows in the 18-49 demographic.