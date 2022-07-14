AEW “Definitely” Coming to the UK in the Next 12 Months

Much has been made over AEW making a trip to the UK and one legend may have spilled the beans.

AEW has emerged as the number two wrestling promotion in America. While the company is enjoying great success in the United States, company president Tony Khan has been looking to expand internationally as well.

The promotion has garnered a strong following in Japan and the crossover event with NJPW, Forbidden Door, certainly helped matters. While AEW hasn’t held an event in Japan, Khan certainly seems open to it.

Could the UK be back on the radar?

Jim Ross Claims AEW Is Coming to UK Within a Year

(via AEW)

During a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW play-by-play ace Jim Ross claimed the company will be going to the UK within the next 12 months.

“I know that we’re going to go to places, like PAC is defending that title now in the UK I get it all the time. When are you guys coming to England? When are you going to do a pay-per-view? When are you going to do this?

“Well, when we come to England, you can bet your ass it’s going to be big. Tony’s got great business contacts there.”

“But the key thing is AEW is definitely coming to the UK and it will be in the next calendar year. I know that for a fact. I don’t know the dates, but we’re all excited about that because we get great television ratings in the UK. So why not play off that?” Jim Ross on AEW coming to UK

AEW did have plans for UK events in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic derailed that idea.

At the time, Cody Rhodes was with the company as an EVP and on-air talent. He admitted to talkSPORT that the idea of calling one of the events “Royal Flush” was brought about before Tony Khan realized it was a “terrible” name.

Back in 2019, AEW scored a UK TV deal with ITV. Episodes of Dynamite and Rampage are aired on the network.

