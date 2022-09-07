Kenny Omega, Young Bucks, More Suspended By AEW

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) for their participation in a physical altercation with CM Punk this past weekend.

It was rumored that some suspensions could be handed down for the incident, and now, Sports Illustrated has confirmed some of the names that have been suspended.

Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa, and Brandon Cutler have all been issued suspensions.

The report also suggests that Punk and Ace Steel are expected to either be amongst those suspended, or will no longer be with the company by the end of today (Wednesday, September 7, 2022).

This past weekend at the All Out pay-per-view (PPV), CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title.

He spoke alongside AEW president Tony Khan in the post-show press conference, where he made some very scathing comments about Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and more.

Shortly after Punk’s comments, Omega and The Young Bucks confronted Punk in his locker room. This led to a physical altercation between Omega, The Young Bucks, Punk, and Ace Steel.

The Sports Illustrated report notes that Punk and Khan had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss Punk’s status with the company, as well as how a potential “exit could be handled.” It was also noted that an external third-party investigation into the backstage altercation will be conducted.