Watch: AEW Wrestlers Brawl at Seattle Autograph Signing

For wrestlers, meeting and greeting fans around the world is just one perk of the job.

It can be a deeply rewarding experience for wrestlers to meet the people who admire them and give fans an experience they’ll remember.

Darby Allin has a ton of fans, some of whom came to meet him this weekend, but one person arrived looking to cause trouble.

The Attack

Allin appeared at the Southcenter Mall in Seattle for what he had planned on being a standard meet and greet session.

Before Allin began with what would be a four-hour autograph signing, he was ambushed by Brody King, who put him in a sleeper hold.

Not finished with the former AEW TNT Champion, King proceeded to powerbomb the young wrestler through a table before leaving the area.

After a brief window of time, Allin eventually recovered and completed the event as planned much to the surprise and delight of the fans who had paid to see him.

But before the signing, @Brodyxking just came out of nowhere & powerbomed @DarbyAllin through the table! This has been my first real Wrestling Feud Experience!

King Vs. Allin

This attack follows on from the recent Royal Rampage, where Allin and King were the last two in a match to determine the number one contender for the Interim AEW World Championship.

King put Allin to sleep and threw him over the rope to win the match but failed to dethrone Jon Moxley.

After Malakai Black came out to check on King, Sting did the same with Allin, telling King he belonged in AEW and asking for a handshake, an offer that King would refuse.