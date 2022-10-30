AEW Wrestlers Attend Snoop Dogg’s Birthday Bash (Photos)

Some of the big names from All Elite Wrestling represented the company at the recent birthday bash for Snoop Dogg.

The music legend turned 51 earlier this month and had a huge party in Miami, Florida.

On Twitter, AEW’s official account shared images of TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Swerve Strickland, and Ricky Starks at the event.

Cargill, who attended in her wrestling gear, later shared a video of her giving Snoop his cake, calling it a bucket list moment.

Aftermath. Presenting @SnoopDogg his Bday cake was a bucket list check off ??. Much love @DJWhooKid . @AEW pic.twitter.com/GbdYTvFei1 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) October 29, 2022

Snoop and AEW

Snoop Dogg appeared for AEW on the January 6, 2021 edition of Dynamite, which was the company’s ‘New Year’s Smash’ special.

Appearing in the corner of Cody Rhodes for his match with Matt Sydal, the rap legend would get physical himself later on, delivering a frog-splah to Serpentico.

Rhodes would then deliver a three-count, given Snoop an unofficial victory in AEW.

Snoop was one of the four judges for season one of the Go-Big Show, which Rhodes is also a judge for.

Snoop and WWE

Snoop has appeared for AEW, but the vast majority of his wrestling appearances have come with WWE.

The rapper was the Master of Ceremonies for a women’s tag team match at WrestleMania, and later shared a kiss with Maria Kanellis, who won the match alongside Ashley Massaro.

In March 2016, Snoop was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania 32.

At WrestleMania, Snoop would perform for the entrance of his cousin Sasha Banks, who unsuccessfully competed for the WWE Women’s Championship.