AEW & WWE Stars React to Hangman Page Injury on Dynamite

Hangman Adam Page suffered an injury during the main event of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

It was a special Tuesday night edition of the show, airing from AEW World Champion Jon Moxley‘s hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Hangman started off the match in control and connected with a Moonsault while the two were battling in the crowd.

The action returned to the ring and the champion battled back. Moxley connected with a Clothesline during the match and Hangman appeared to land wrong on the canvas. PWInsider recently reported that Page is being evaluated at a local hospital.

They are literally taking the ropes down to take hangman Adam page out of the ring on a stretcher. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9hwcUQSAuK — Marshall Lloyd ? (@Dawgsfaninin) October 19, 2022

AEW & WWE Stars React To Hangman Page’s Injury On AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Champion Big E is currently recovering from a neck injury and said that he will be praying for Hangman Page.

Praying for Hangman. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) October 19, 2022

MJF echoed similar sentiments after Dynamite went off the air. Maxwell and Jon Moxley had an impromptu promo after the injury and it was announced that they will face each other for the title in the main event of Full Gear.

Prayers for Hangman. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) October 19, 2022

Mick Foley and former WWE star James Ellsworth wished Hangman well.

Prayers for Adam Page? — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 19, 2022

Praying for Hangman Page ? — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) October 19, 2022

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Matt Hardy sent out a photo of the two wrestling together at Dynamite: Breach Break.

Former WWE star Chris Nowinski sent positive thoughts to Hangman Page and noted that this was not a high-risk move. He also complimented referee Bryce Remsberg and AEW doctor Michael Sampson for treating Hangman within moments.

Sending positive thoughts to Hangman. This was not a high risk move. Something went wrong.

Ref Paul Turner is trained to recognize a #concussion or a possible neck injury & stopped match. @DocSampson13 was ringside & there in seconds, gives us the best chance for a good outcome. https://t.co/wLbzKZa5xD — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) October 19, 2022

Former AEW star and Dark Order member Alan Angels said Hangman Page is one of the most genuine guys in the locker room. Dark Order’s John Silver sent out a message as well.

One of the nicest most genuine guys in the locker room.



Prayers for Hangman pic.twitter.com/LNYUkoTpg8 — Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) October 19, 2022

The Firm’s Lee Moriarty sent love to Hangman Page as well.

All love, Hangman ?? — TAIGASTYLE (@theleemoriarty) October 19, 2022

Saraya, formerly known in WWE as Paige, also sent out a message to Hangman.

Hangman ? — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 19, 2022

SEScoops will provide updates on Hangman Page’s injury when available.