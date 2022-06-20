AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Betting Odds

The betting odds have been released for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

The card for the show that takes place this Sunday is nearly finalized. So far, five titles are on the line.

Some of the more notable odds include Jon Moxley expected to win the Interim AEW World Heavyweight Title when he battles Hiroshi Tanahashi while Miro is the leading candidate to win the All-Atlantic Championship

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Odds

As a reminder, we will be providing coverage of the show this Sunday. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the final betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

Jon Moxley -250 (2/5) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi +170 (17/10) – AEW Interim World Championship Match

Thunder Rosa (c) -500 (1/5) vs. Toni Storm +300 (3/1) – AEW Women’s Championship Match

Malakai Black +125 (5/4) vs. Miro +125 (5/4) vs. PAC +400 (4/1) vs. Tomohiro Ishii +800 (8/1) – AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) -800 (1/8) vs. Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1) – IWGP US Championship Match

FTR -150 (2/3) vs. Roppongi Vice +200 (2/1) vs. United Empire +275 (11/4) – IWGP/ ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara -150 (2/3) vs. Shota Umino, Wheeler Yuta & Eddie Kingston +110 (11/10) – Six-Man Tag Match