AEW All In 2024 Match Card Predictions: MJF, Will Ospreay, Mercedes Moné

The countdown is on for AEW All in on August 25. SEScoops has the prediction for the match card for the event!

All Elite Wrestling is officially on the road to All In. The event will mark the company’s return to Wembley Stadium in London, England, on August 25. Tickets for All In are currently on sale for standard pricing starting at £27.25 on Ticketmaster.

AEW All In Matches Confirmed

So far, AEW has announced two matches that will be featured on the card:

AEW World Championship: (C) Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson earned an opportunity to challenge for the world title after defeating ‘Hangman’ Adam Page in the Owen Hart Foundationation Tournament finals on the July 10 episode of Dynamite. Swerve Strickland aims to retain his AEW World Championship for the fifth time and get a statement win over ‘The American Dragon’ in the main event.

AEW Women’s World Championship: (C) Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

Mariah May won the women’s Owen Hart tourney by defeating former TBS Champion Willow Nightingale on the July 10 episode. After the victory, May viciously attacked AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm to set up their bloody feud for All In. Both will try to settle their differences at the event, with the title up for grabs.

AEW All In Match Card Predictions

AEW TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Britt Baker

One match the company has started to build towards is AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné defending her title against Britt Baker. The AEW veteran returned at the last AEW pay-per-view to confront Moné. The feud continued on the July 10 episode, when Moné threatened that if she did face Baker at All In, she would leave her for dead. The champion’s comment caused her rival to run to the ring to confront Moné, who ran away. Baker will likely get her chance to take on the champion at the upcoming PPV.

AEW International Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. PAC

PAC defeated Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, and Tomohiro Ishii in a Fatal Four Way match to become the number one contender for the AEW International Championship on July 10. He shared after the win that he would be on the All In card.

Will Ospreay is set to defend the international title against MJF in this week’s Dynamite episode. The match’s outcome will lead to PAC facing the winner, which could happen at the London event.

MJF vs. Daniel Garcia

Although MJF has a title match with Ospreay, he is already involved in a feud with Daniel Garcia. ‘The Devil’ challenged Garcia to a match at All In on the June 26 episode of Dynamite. A week later, MJF attacked the Buffalo, New York native, leading to Garcia leaving the venue on a stretcher. Based on the storyline, it makes sense for Garcia to return to get revenge against MJF at All In, just as the former AEW World Champion wanted.

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander has been feuding with Nightingale after she turned on her at Double Or Nothing on May 26. They faced each other in the Owen Hart tournament on the July 3 episode of Dynamite, which resulted in Nightingale being victorious. Statlander would get revenge by interfering in her former ally’s matchup against May the following week. After losing the tournament due to Statlander’s involvement, it makes sense for a rematch between the two superstars to happen on AEW’s biggest event of the year.

FTW Championship: (C) Chris Jericho vs. Hook

Chris Jericho won the FTW Championship by defeating Hook at Dynasty on April 21. Since then, Hook has been trying to get the title back and has pinned Jericho in a six-man tag team match at AEW x New Japan Pro Wrestling Forbidden Door on June 30. On last week’s episode of Dynamite, Jericho defeated Hook’s new mentor, Samoa Joe, in a Stampede Street Fight Match to retain the championship

A rematch at All In would make sense, as the young AEW superstar aims to reclaim the title his father created.

AEW TNT Championship: (C) Jack Perry vs. Darby Allin

The last time Darby Allin was in the ring, he was beaten alongside FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) and Bryan Danielson by The Elite (Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada, Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) in an Anarchy In The Arena Match at Double Or Nothing.

Perry and Allin tried to sideline each other permanently, including Allin using a flamethrower to set his rival on fire. The ‘Scapegoat’ would recover to win the violent matchup for his team and has moved on to become the AEW TNT Champion. Allin could return for the upcoming PPV to challenge Perry to avenge his defeat and win the title for the third time in his career.

AEW World Tag Team Championship: (C) The Young Bucks (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) defeated the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks(Matthew & Nicholas), on the June 19 episode of Dynamite. The victory earned the fan-favorite tag team a title opportunity against the champions in the future. It’s possible Bowens and Caster will look to call their shot for a matchup at All In to become two-time tag champions.

We will check back when the All In card is finalized and will grade our own predictions.

