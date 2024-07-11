AEW Dynamite 250: MJF Vs. Ospreay, Swerve Vs. Okada, Mone In Action

All Elite Wrestling isn’t holding back with their 250th episode of Dynamite with a stacked card already announced for the July 17, show.

Close to five years after the first episode of Dynamite in October 2019, AEW will celebrate its milestone figure next week from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The crowd will not only get to watch the 250th episode of Dynamite, but AEW will also tape the July 19, edition of Rampage at the show.

MJF Vs. Will Ospreay

On the July 10, edition of Dynamite, MJF, fresh off last week’s heel turn, had some verbal barbs for Will Ospreay. MJF belittled the “flippy guy” and said he’s seen countless wrestlers like Ospreay come and go throughout his career. MJF then announced his plans to challenge Ospreay for the AEW International Title next week. Ospreay, who was in the ring, accepted the challenge.

"If you get in the ring with me, you will be exposed."



"If you get in the ring with me, you will be exposed."

Swerve Strickland Vs. Kazuchika Okada

It will be champion vs. champion next week when AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland faces AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada. Strickland appeared following Bryan Danielson’s victory in the Owen Hart Men’s Tournament and spoke about his challenger for AEW All In.

Strickland also revealed that he will be on Team AEW against the Elite for the upcoming Blood & Guts match. Strickland ended his promo by challenging Okada for a match for Dynamite 250 that has been made official, and added that All In will be Bryan Danielson’s ‘final countdown.’

#AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland makes a challenge to the AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada!



Mercedes Mone In Action

At Forbidden Door, Mercedes Mone became a double champion and the CEO is ready to take on (almost) all comers. On Twitter, Mone said that she will defend her titles in an open challenge on AEW Dynamite 250. This challenge can be accepted by anyone, with the exception of Britt Baker.

To celebrate #AEWDynamite250 next week in Little Rock, I am going to have an open challenge for my TBS Title. The challenge is open to any woman on the AEW Roster except @RealBrittBaker