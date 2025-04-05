AEW Announces 4-Hour Fyter Fest Special Featuring Dynamite and Collision

AEW has announced a four-hour special episode combining Dynamite and Collision, set to air on Wednesday, June 4. The extended broadcast will serve as part of AEW Fyter Fest and will take place live from Denver, Colorado.

The dual-show format marks a unique presentation for AEW, bringing together its flagship Wednesday night programming and its Saturday show into one extended broadcast.

AEW Fyter Fest has traditionally served as a themed special within the promotion’s calendar. This year’s edition expands its scope with a marathon format.

The June 4 event will air in prime time, offering fans four full hours of AEW content in one night from the Ball Arena in Denver.