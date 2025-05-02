AEW Announces Extended Philadelphia Residency at Historic 2300 Arena

All Elite Wrestling has officially announced an unprecedented two-week residency at Philadelphia’s legendary 2300 Arena, marking the promotion’s debut at the historic venue formerly known as the ECW Arena.

The residency will span from late August through mid-September 2025, featuring seven total events including three episodes of Dynamite, three Collision tapings, and Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor premium live event.

Complete Schedule

The full slate of events at the 2300 Arena will include:

Wednesday, August 27 – AEW Dynamite

Saturday, August 30 – AEW Collision

Wednesday, September 3 – AEW Dynamite

Friday, September 5 – ROH Death Before Dishonor

Saturday, September 6 – AEW Collision

Wednesday, September 10 – AEW Dynamite

Thursday, September 11 – Special Taping of AEW Collision

Historic Venue

This extended Philadelphia stay represents AEW’s first-ever events at the 2300 Arena, a venue that gained legendary status as the home of Extreme Championship Wrestling throughout the 1990s. The intimate setting, which holds approximately 1,300 fans, has long been considered hallowed ground for hardcore wrestling enthusiasts.

AEW’s History of Venue Residencies

The Philadelphia residency continues AEW’s strategic approach of establishing extended stays at landmark venues. The company’s first major residency was at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, which served as AEW’s home base during the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020 to July 2021. The 5,500-seat amphitheater, connected to the Jacksonville Jaguars’ stadium, hosted the majority of AEW programming during this period.

In summer 2024, AEW established a successful residency at the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featuring multiple episodes of Collision and ROH’s Death Before Dishonor as part of the “Path to All In Summer Series.” The Arlington residency included 10 live wrestling events in the intimate 2,500-capacity venue.

The upcoming 2300 Arena residency represents AEW’s third major extended venue partnership and first in the historic Philadelphia wrestling landmark that gained fame as ECW’s home territory.

The extended Philadelphia run continues AEW’s strategy of establishing regional hubs for multiple event tapings, maximizing production efficiency while creating unique opportunities for fans to experience several shows in a single location.

Ticket information and on-sale dates for the Philadelphia residency are expected to be announced in the near future.