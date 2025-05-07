AEW Book
Image credit: AEW
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

This Book is All Elite – First AEW Book Coming In November

by Thomas Lowson

AEW is getting into the publishing world with the release its first official book this November. This Book is All Elite will be written by wrestling historian and New York Times bestselling writer Keith Elliot Greenberg and and will be published by Random House Worlds, a division of Penguin Random House.

The book will be a definitive history of AEW and will trace the company’s history from its founding to the mondern-day. The book will also feature exclusive backstage stories and never-before-seen photos from the company’s early years.

This won’t be Greenberg’s first time writing about pro wrestling. Throughout his career, he has written biographies of wrestling legends including Ric Flair, Superstar Billy Graham, and Freddie Blassie. His latest book, Bigger! Better! Badder, focuses on the spectacle of WrestleMania 3.

This Book Is All Elite will be available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Additional details from AEW and Random House are expected in the coming weeks.

The Reviews Are In: WWE Stars & Legends Praise Becky Lynch’s ‘The Man’ Memoir


Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News