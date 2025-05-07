This Book is All Elite – First AEW Book Coming In November

AEW is getting into the publishing world with the release its first official book this November. This Book is All Elite will be written by wrestling historian and New York Times bestselling writer Keith Elliot Greenberg and and will be published by Random House Worlds, a division of Penguin Random House.

The book will be a definitive history of AEW and will trace the company’s history from its founding to the mondern-day. The book will also feature exclusive backstage stories and never-before-seen photos from the company’s early years.

"THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE!"



Score a front-row seat for THE history of the first five years of AEW — a collection of memories packed with unbelievable photos and exclusive interviews, written by @keithegreenbeeg and AEW, available Nov '25.



PREORDER YOUR COPY:… pic.twitter.com/I1Xuw3qsXc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 7, 2025

This won’t be Greenberg’s first time writing about pro wrestling. Throughout his career, he has written biographies of wrestling legends including Ric Flair, Superstar Billy Graham, and Freddie Blassie. His latest book, Bigger! Better! Badder, focuses on the spectacle of WrestleMania 3.

This Book Is All Elite will be available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Additional details from AEW and Random House are expected in the coming weeks.



