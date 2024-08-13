AEW World Champions Ranked: CM Punk, Jon Moxley, Swerve Strickland, and More

AEW has had eight World Champions in the company’s history. From 2019 to now, there have been some big names holding the World Championship at the pinnacle of All Elite Wrestling, but who is the best and who is the worst?

Here, we rank seven of the Champions up to Swerve Strickland, as it is unfair to rank his run fairly yet until it has finished. So, here are the AEW World Champions ranked from worst to best.

AEW Champs Ranked

7. CM Punk: A Controversial Reign

Number of Reigns: 2

Combined Length of Reigns: 90 days

Best Defense: vs Jon Moxley, All Out 2022

CM Punk’s time as AEW World Champion was marked by both triumph and turmoil. His return to wrestling was highly anticipated, but injuries and backstage drama cut his reign at the top of AEW short. Despite the controversies, his feud and subsequent match with Jon Moxley at All Out remains a highlight of his run in the company.

6. Samoa Joe: A Dominant Presence

Number of Reigns: 1

Combined Length of Reigns: 113 days

Best Defense: vs Adam Page and Swerve Strickland, Revolution 2024

Samoa Joe’s reign, though brief, was impactful. His matches were intense, and his promo work remained solid at a time that the company really needed at the time.

5. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page: The Anxious Millennial Cowboy

Number of Reigns: 1

Combined Length of Reigns: 197 days

Best Defense: vs Bryan Danielson, Winter is Coming 2021

Adam Page’s journey to the top was a story of perseverance and his victory over Kenny Omega was a defining moment for AEW.

However, his reign was somewhat overshadowed by the issues stemming from his on and off screen issues with CM Punk.

4. MJF: The Reign of a Heel

Number of Reigns: 1

Combined Length of Reigns: 406 days

Best Defense: vs Bryan Danielson, Revolution 2023

MJF is the longest-reigning champion in AEW history as of writing, known for his cutting promos and psychological warfare against his challengers.

His reign featured some of the best matches in AEW to date, including an epic Iron Man match against Danielson.

3. Chris Jericho: The Inaugural Champion

AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Number of Reigns: 1

Combined Length of Reigns: 182 days

Best Defense: vs Cody, Full Gear 2019

Chris Jericho was the first AEW World Champion, bringing legitimacy and star power to the-then brand new title.

His reign laid the foundation for AEW’s success, though his popularity has waned in recent years due to backstage allegations and claims from some fans of him being a “talent vortex” and stopping the pushes of young talents.

2. Kenny Omega: The Best Bout Machine

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

Number of Reigns: 1

Combined Length of Reigns: 346 days

Best Defense: vs Orange Cassidy and PAC, Double or Nothing 2021

Kenny Omega’s reign is often considered the pinnacle of AEW’s success so far and the most exceptional that the in-ring product has been.

His run as champion included some of the most memorable matches in the company’s history, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest AEW World Champions to date.

1. Jon Moxley: The Ace of AEW

(via AEW)

Number of Reigns: 3

Combined Length of Reigns: 347 days

Best Defense: vs Mr. Brodie Lee, Double or Nothing 2020

Despite Omega having such an incredible run, Jon Moxley has been AEW’s go-to champion in times of crisis, holding the title a record three times.

His gritty, hardcore style and fierce rivalries have made him a cornerstone of the promotion, and he has to be considered the greatest top title holder they have had thus far in the company.