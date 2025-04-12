AEW Collision Preview (April 12, 2025)

Get ready for an exciting episode of AEW Collision, airing live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, tonight at 8/7c on TNT and streaming on MAX.

Tonight’s show promises to be a pivotal episode, with the three Owen Hart Cup tournament matches.

Matches and Segments

Athena vs. Harley Cameron – In an Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament match, Athena faces off against Harley Cameron, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against Mercedes Moné.

– In an Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament match, Athena faces off against Harley Cameron, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against Mercedes Moné. Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz – This Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament match sees Jamie Hayter taking on Billie Starkz, with the winner moving on to face Kris Statlander in the semifinals.

– This Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament match sees Jamie Hayter taking on Billie Starkz, with the winner moving on to face Kris Statlander in the semifinals. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brody King – A highly anticipated men’s Owen Hart Cup match pits Konosuke Takeshita against Brody King, promising intense action.

– A highly anticipated men’s Owen Hart Cup match pits Konosuke Takeshita against Brody King, promising intense action. Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian – In a singles matchup, Anthony Bowens looks to prove himself against the talented Blake Christian.

– In a singles matchup, Anthony Bowens looks to prove himself against the talented Blake Christian. Megan Bayne in Action – Megan Bayne will make her presence known in a one-on-one match, though her opponent remains unannounced.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for coverage of tonight’s AEW Collision as we head into next week’s Spring Break-Thru special.