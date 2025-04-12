AEW Collision Preview (April 12, 2025)

Get ready for an exciting episode of AEW Collision, airing live from the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, tonight at 8/7c on TNT and streaming on MAX.
Tonight’s show promises to be a pivotal episode, with the three Owen Hart Cup tournament matches.
Matches and Segments
- Athena vs. Harley Cameron – In an Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament match, Athena faces off against Harley Cameron, with the winner advancing to the semifinals against Mercedes Moné.
- Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz – This Owen Hart Cup women’s tournament match sees Jamie Hayter taking on Billie Starkz, with the winner moving on to face Kris Statlander in the semifinals.
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Brody King – A highly anticipated men’s Owen Hart Cup match pits Konosuke Takeshita against Brody King, promising intense action.
- Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian – In a singles matchup, Anthony Bowens looks to prove himself against the talented Blake Christian.
- Megan Bayne in Action – Megan Bayne will make her presence known in a one-on-one match, though her opponent remains unannounced.
Stay tuned to SEScoops for coverage of tonight’s AEW Collision as we head into next week’s Spring Break-Thru special.