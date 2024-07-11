AEW Collision Spoilers For Saturday, July 13th: Titles Vacated

The latest tapings of AEW Collision saw some huge developments, including some champions in the All-Elite company being stripped of their titles.

The Collision taping took place after the July 10, edition of AEW Dynamite. That show saw the finals of the Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments. In the men’s tournament, Bryan Danielson earned a shot at the AEW World Title at All In by defeating ‘Hangman’ Adam Page. In the women’s tournament, Mariah May defeated 2023 winner Willow Nightingale, earning a shot at the Women’s World Championship. After the match, May attacked Toni Storm and left her ‘mentor’ in a bloodied heap on the stage.

AEW Collision Spoilers [7/13/2024]

Here are the spoilers for the July 13, edition of AEW Collision:

Konsuke Takeshita defeated ‘Dynamite Kid’ Tommy Billington. Post-match, Don Callis welcomed Billington into the family only to get a “Kiss my Ass!” in response. Callis’ family attacked Billington before FTR made the save.

Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson defeated three enhancement talents (London Lightning, Michael Allen Richard Clark, and Shaun Moore). Acting EVP Christopher Daniels then stripped the Gunns and Robinson of the Unified Trios Titles, not allowing them to use Robinson instead of the injured Jay White. Christian Cage came out and expected that he, Nick Wayne, and Killswitch would be awarded the titles. Instead, a match for the vacant titles will take place at a later date.

Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) defeated Dalton Castle (w/Truth Magnum, Turbo Floyd). There was an unfortunate botch near the end of the match as Strong caught Castle with a knee to the face. The referee hesitated with his count even though Castle did not kick out and the match was awarded to Strong. The Undisputed Kingdom seemed unsure what was happening and Castle was motionless in the ring for ten seconds after the pin, with some fearing he was knocked out.

Nyla Rose beat local wrestler Ava Lawless

“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin (w/Action Andretti) beat Lee Moriarty and Anthony Ogogo (w/Shane Taylor).

Skye Blue defeated Harley Cameron

Matt Taven and Mike Bennett defeated Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly. Trent Beretta attacked Cassidy after the match.