AEW Dynamite and Collision Go Back-to-Back with Live Shows from Detroit

AEW fans can look forward to a special week of action as AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision will air on back-to-back nights, live from Detroit, Michigan.

The special programming kicks off Wednesday, May 7 with Dynamite, followed by Collision on Thursday, May 8. Both episodes will air live at 8ET/7CT on TBS and stream simultaneously on Max.

AEW Dynamite Preview: May 7, 2025

Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli

A singles bout featuring AEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe taking on The Death Riders’ Claudio Castagnoli.

The Young Bucks & Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland, Mike Bailey & Mark Briscoe

A high-octane six-man tag team match with The Young Bucks teaming up with Ricochet to face Swerve Strickland, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, and Mark Briscoe.

Jamie Hayter Interview with Renee Paquette

Jamie Hayter sits down with Renee Paquette to discuss her upcoming match against Mercedes Moné in the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament finals at AEW Double or Nothing.