AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight: March 12, 2025

Here’s the preview for tonight’s AEW Dynamite, broadcasting live from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California at 8/7c on TBS and streaming on Max.

Coming off the highly acclaimed AEW Revolution pay-per-view, tonight’s show will set the stage for the upcoming Dynasty event in Philadelphia next month.

Matches and Segments

Kenny Omega Speaks Live: The newly crowned AEW International Champion will address the AEW audience for the first time since defeating Konosuke Takeshita at Revolution.

MJF Returns to the Mic: After his loss to “Hangman” Adam Page at Revolution, we’ll hear from the “Salt of the Earth” as he plots his next move.

International Championship Eliminator Tournament: Orange Cassidy faces Hechicero in tournament action.

International Championship Eliminator Tournament: The Beast Mortos battles a mystery opponent in another tournament match.

While the announced card appears light, this is partly due to several wrestlers being banged up following the physically demanding Revolution pay-per-view. Expect additional matches and segments to be revealed during the broadcast.

Potential Storyline Developments:

Tonight’s show should begin setting up matches for the Dynasty pay-per-view, with Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship likely to be addressed after Strickland earned the #1 contender spot at Revolution.

We may also see the fallout from Toni Storm’s successful AEW Women’s World Championship defense against Mariah May and learn who will step up as her next challenger.

What Happened Last Week?

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, here’s a quick recap of last week’s show: