Hangman Page and Will Ospreay
Photo credit: AEW
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

AEW Dynamite May 7, 2025: Key Results & Announcements

by Michael Reichlin

Here are the key results and takeaways from Wednesday’s AEW Dymamite from Detroit:

Key Results

  • Samoa Joe defeated Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match, building momentum toward his AEW World Championship steel cage match against Jon Moxley next week.
  • Toni Storm won the AEW Women’s World Championship Fatal 4-Way Eliminator against Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay via submission, continuing her dominant run.
  • Ricochet & The Young Bucks beat Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey in a trios match, with Matt Jackson pinning Swerve for the win.
  • Kazuchika Okada defeated Kevin Knight in a Continental Championship Eliminator match (noted in preview and recaps).

Announcements and Segments

  • Hangman Adam Page and Will Ospreay had their first in-ring face-off, hyping their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final at Double or Nothing. Both delivered passionate promos about their journeys and rivalry.
  • Jamie Hayter sat down with Renee Paquette to discuss her upcoming Owen Hart Cup final against Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing.
  • Ongoing storylines: Ricochet’s alliance with The Elite continues to develop, and MJF’s attempts to join The Hurt Syndicate were referenced.
  • New opening theme: Dynamite kicked off with a new opening theme song, “”You Wanted War” by Sum 41:

Looking Ahead

  • Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in a steel cage is set for next week.
  • The Owen Hart Cup finals (Page vs. Ospreay, Hayter vs. Moné) are locked for Double or Nothing.
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

Related News