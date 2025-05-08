AEW Dynamite May 7, 2025: Key Results & Announcements

Here are the key results and takeaways from Wednesday’s AEW Dymamite from Detroit:
Key Results
- Samoa Joe defeated Claudio Castagnoli in a singles match, building momentum toward his AEW World Championship steel cage match against Jon Moxley next week.
- Toni Storm won the AEW Women’s World Championship Fatal 4-Way Eliminator against Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, and Anna Jay via submission, continuing her dominant run.
- Ricochet & The Young Bucks beat Swerve Strickland, Mark Briscoe, and Mike Bailey in a trios match, with Matt Jackson pinning Swerve for the win.
- Kazuchika Okada defeated Kevin Knight in a Continental Championship Eliminator match (noted in preview and recaps).
Announcements and Segments
- Hangman Adam Page and Will Ospreay had their first in-ring face-off, hyping their Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final at Double or Nothing. Both delivered passionate promos about their journeys and rivalry.
- Jamie Hayter sat down with Renee Paquette to discuss her upcoming Owen Hart Cup final against Mercedes Moné at Double or Nothing.
- Ongoing storylines: Ricochet’s alliance with The Elite continues to develop, and MJF’s attempts to join The Hurt Syndicate were referenced.
- New opening theme: Dynamite kicked off with a new opening theme song, “”You Wanted War” by Sum 41:
Looking Ahead
- Samoa Joe vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Title in a steel cage is set for next week.
- The Owen Hart Cup finals (Page vs. Ospreay, Hayter vs. Moné) are locked for Double or Nothing.