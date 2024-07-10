AEW Dynamite Preview (7/10/24): Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals

AEW Dynamite is set for an action-packed show live from the Calgary Stampede tonight at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS Network. The special Stampede-themed episode from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta will feature the finals of the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Matches

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals

Men’s Final: Bryan Danielson vs Adam Page

Bryan Danielson vs Adam Page Women’s Final: Willow Nightingale vs Mariah May

Stampede Street Fight featuring Chris Jericho

Global Glory 4-Way Match featuring Claudio Castagnoli, Kyle Fletcher, PAC, and Tomohiro Ishii

Segments

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland returns

We’ll hear from AEW International Champion Will Ospreay

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will host a Double Championship Victory Toast

Plus, Samoa Joe is advertised to appear.

- Advertisement -

What Happened Last Week on AEW Dynamite?

The show featured several Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches, including Bryan Danielson defeating PAC in a semifinal bout. Willow Nightingale advanced to the women’s finals by beating Kris Statlander. In a surprising twist, “Hangman” Adam Page returned as the Young Bucks’ Wild Card pick, defeating Jeff Jarrett to end Double J’s dream of honoring his former partner.

The main event saw AEW International Champion Will Ospreay successfully defend his title against Daniel Garcia in a highly competitive match. The closing segment ended in dramatic fashion with a ‘swerve’ that we probably should have seen coming. After Garcia’s loss, MJF revealed his true colors by attacking him brutally. MJF used his Dynamite Diamond Ring to assault Garcia, leaving him bloodied and injured. The show ended with Garcia being stretchered out while Will Ospreay looked on with concern.

Photo by Ricky Havlik for AEW

This shocking turn of events sets up potential storylines involving MJF, Garcia, and possibly Ospreay moving forward. Additionally, the episode featured appearances by other champions, including TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Moné, who had a heated confrontation with the returning Britt Baker.

- Advertisement -

7/3/24 AEW Video Recap

The AEW YouTube channel posted this video of recap of the show: