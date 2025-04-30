AEW Dynamite Preview: April 30, 2025

AEW Dynamite roars into the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia tonight (Wednesday, April 30, 2025) at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and streams simultaneously on Max, bringing a card head-lined by Hangman Page vs. Kyle Fletcher in the Owen Hart Cup semifinal, an All-Star eight-man tag that pits Kenny Omega’s crew against The Elite, and a “Timeless” Toni Storm eliminator bout—all while MJF and The Hurt Syndicate promise volatile mic time.

An All Star 8-Man Tag, the Semifinals of the #OwenHartCup, an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator and more are all part of #AEWDynamite LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsOnMax! pic.twitter.com/GBDvVRZvET — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2025

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS (8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT) with streaming on Max, emanating from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA. The show serves as AEW’s final Dynamite of April and sets the table for next month’s Double or Nothing, as tournament spots and simmering rivalries collide under one roof.

Match / Segment Preview Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal

Hangman Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher Page looks to punch his ticket to the finals and a potential rematch with Will Ospreay, while Fletcher fights to keep Don Callis Family momentum rolling. All-Star 8-Man Tag

Kenny Omega, Mark Briscoe, “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight vs. The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada & Ricochet Omega seeks payback on The Elite, adding the high-flying Bailey, Knight and Briscoe to counter Okada and Ricochet’s debut Dynamite alliance with the Bucks. AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator

Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Miyu Yamashita Storm’s red-carpet open challenge at the TCM Film Festival lures Japan’s “Pink Striker”; if Yamashita wins, she earns a future title shot. MJF appearance Still desperate to impress Bobby Lashley, Max promises “something unforgettable” in Norfolk as he angles for Hurt Syndicate membership. The Hurt Syndicate speak AEW World Tag Champions will respond to MJF’s overtures and address their next title defense.

Catch real-time results, backstage updates, and post-show analysis all night long here on SEScoops.com – your home for the latest AEW news.