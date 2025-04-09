AEW Dynamite Preview (April 9, 2025)

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means: AEW Dynamite returns to TBS and MAX live from Baltimore, MD at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.

Dynamite will feature fallout from this past weekend’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, including the Young Bucks’ surprise return and their attack on Swerve Strickland, FTR turning on Cope, and the initial build to next month’s AEW Double or Nothing 2025 event.

Confirmed Matches and Segments:

Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament : Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander (first round match) with AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on commentary

: Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander (first round match) with AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on commentary Tag Team Match : The Opps (Samoa Joe & HOOK) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta)

: The Opps (Samoa Joe & HOOK) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) Singles Match: Swerve Strickland vs. PAC

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest AEW news and coverage of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

What Happened at AEW Dynasty 2025

