AEW Dynamite Preview (April 9, 2025)

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means: AEW Dynamite returns to TBS and MAX live from Baltimore, MD at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena.
Dynamite will feature fallout from this past weekend’s AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view, including the Young Bucks’ surprise return and their attack on Swerve Strickland, FTR turning on Cope, and the initial build to next month’s AEW Double or Nothing 2025 event.
Confirmed Matches and Segments:
- Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament: Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander (first round match) with AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm on commentary
- Tag Team Match: The Opps (Samoa Joe & HOOK) vs. The Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta)
- Singles Match: Swerve Strickland vs. PAC
Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest AEW news and coverage of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
What Happened at AEW Dynasty 2025
Ahead of Dynamite, here’s a quick recap of the major happenings from Dynasty:
- Jon Moxley retained the AEW World Championship against Swerve Strickland in the main event with help from The Young Bucks, who made their surprise return after a hiatus since October 2024
- Kenny Omega successfully defended the AEW International Championship in a three-way match against Ricochet and Mike Bailey
- Adam Cole defeated Daniel Garcia to win the AEW TNT Championship in a No Time Limit, No Outside Interference match
- Toni Storm retained the AEW Women’s World Championship against challenger Megan Bayne
- Death Riders (PAC, Wheeler Yuta, & Claudio Castagnoli) retained the AEW World Trios Championship against Rated FTR (Cope, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)
- The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith)
- Bandido defeated Chris Jericho in a Title vs. Mask match to win the ROH World Championship
- Owen Hart Cup Tournament First Round matches: Will Ospreay defeated Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher defeated Mark Briscoe, and Mercedes Moné defeated Julia Hart
- During the Moxley vs. Strickland match, “Hangman” Adam Page appeared but was attacked by the Death Riders, leading to a brawl that went to the back