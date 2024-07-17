AEW Dynamite 250 Preview: Strickland vs. Okada, Ospreay vs. MJF

A special 250th episode of AEW Dynamite takes place tonight from Little Rock, AK at the Simmons Bank Arena.

Here is the match card for tonight’s broadcast on TBS:

Champion vs. Champion: Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland faces off against AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a high-stakes champion vs. champion match.

AEW International Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF

Will Ospreay defends his AEW International Championship against MJF, kicking off the show.

TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Mercedes Moné puts her TBS Championship on the line against the formidable Nyla Rose.

Plus, we will hear from Mariah May following her shocking attack on Toni Storm last week.

What Happened Last Week on AEW Dynamite?

Catch up on these highlights from the July 10, 2024 AEW Dynamite, featuring the finals of the men’s and women’s Owen Hart tournaments: