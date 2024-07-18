AEW Dynamite Results (7/17/24): MJF Wins International Title In 60-Minute MOTY Contender

Here are results from this week’s special 250th AEW Dynamite from Little Rock, AK at the Simmons Bank Arena:

[AEW International Championship] Will Ospreay (c) vs. MJF: MJF won the title with two seconds left on the clock in a 60-minute match, (allegedly) cheating by (allegedly) punching Ospreay in the face with his Diamond Ring while the referee was down.

Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree Promo: Interrupted by Minoru Suzuki, who has a contract for a match against Jericho for the FTW Championship with the rest of The Learning Tree banned from ringside. Suzuki sends a message by landing a headbutt on Jericho.

[TBS Women’s Championship] Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Nyla Rose: Winner: Mercedes Mone via submission.

Ringside Attacker: After the match, a fan wearing a Sting mask attacks Mone at ringside, revealed to be Britt Baker. Security quickly separates them.

Mariah May Promo: Dressed as “Timeless” Toni Storm, Mariah May explains her actions and announces her intent to make AEW all about her. She mocks Toni Storm and declares her best performance will be at All In.

Backstage with the Bang Bang Gang: They hand over their Undisputed Trios Championship belts to Christopher Daniels and promise to win the tournament to get them back.

Swerve Strickland vs. Kazuchika Okada: The match ends in a no contest when it’s interrupted by a run-in from The Elite, with Team AEW making the save ahead of Blood & Guts. Darby Allin joins Team AEW by dropping from the rafters! The show ends with both teams fighting while security struggles to intervene. A graphic airs showing Darby Allin as the final member of Team AEW.

Next Week: BLOOD AND GUTS!

