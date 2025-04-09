AEW Dynamite Results and Takeaways (April 9, 2025)

AEW continued the post-Dynasty fallout with the April 9, 2025 episode of Dynamite, broadcast live from Baltimore’s Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. The night featured hard-hitting matchups, evolving rivalries, and major storyline developments ahead of Double or Nothing.

Moxley Overpowers Shibata

Jon Moxley defeated Katsuyori Shibata in a physical non-title contest. Despite Shibata’s technical prowess, Moxley resorted to underhanded tactics, including an eye gouge, before forcing a submission with a rear naked choke.

Swerve Strickland Shuts Down PAC

Swerve Strickland scored a decisive win over PAC, who appeared to suffer an injury during the match. The bout ended sooner than expected, with Strickland landing a top-rope stomp to close it out. Afterward, he declared it was “buck hunting season,” targeting The Young Bucks.

Statlander Advances in Owen Hart Cup

Kris Statlander defeated Thunder Rosa to move forward in the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Toni Storm provided commentary throughout, observing her potential challengers closely.

Eight-Man Tag Delivers

In a high-stakes $400,000 tag match, Will Ospreay, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe, and Kevin Knight defeated Ricochet, Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and The Beast Mortos. Ospreay sealed the victory with a Hidden Blade on Mortos.

Joe and HOOK Submit The Death Riders

Samoa Joe and HOOK picked up a key win over Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta. HOOK forced Yuta to tap, while Joe neutralized Claudio outside the ring.

Backstage and In-Ring Segments Stir Rivalries

Jon Moxley, speaking backstage, blasted the AEW roster for its lack of hunger and issued a warning to The Young Bucks, vowing that The Death Riders would “scorch the earth.”

The Young Bucks addressed their controversial actions at AEW Dynasty, defending their interference as an effort to protect Hangman Page and prevent Swerve from regaining gold. Kenny Omega confronted them, but the segment was interrupted by Kazuchika Okada and Swerve Strickland, hinting at shifting alliances.

Meanwhile, The Hurt Syndicate—Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP—celebrated their successful AEW Tag Team Title defense with an in-ring toast. MJF joined the party, a vote was held to see if he’d be welcomed into the group. The result was NO.

Looking Ahead to Double or Nothing

With shifting dynamics among AEW’s top stars, the road to Double or Nothing intensified. Feuds involving The Young Bucks, Swerve Strickland, and The Death Riders are expected to headline AEW’s next major event in May.