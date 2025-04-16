AEW Grand Slam: México Set for Arena México Debut on June 18

AEW has officially announced its first-ever live event in Mexico, partnering with CMLL to bring AEW Grand Slam: México to Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18. The event marks a significant milestone for the promotion, bringing AEW’s Dynamite series to the historic venue often referred to as the “cathedral of lucha libre.”

Tickets will be available starting Saturday, April 26, at 10:00 a.m. via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.

AEW Grand Slam: México will be broadcast live on Fox Sports Mexico, TBS in the U.S., and streamed on Max, highlighting AEW’s continued international expansion.

Thunder Rosa Comments

Thunder Rosa, one of AEW’s most prominent Latina wrestlers, shared her excitement in an exclusive interview with Fox Sports, saying, “This is something fans have been asking about for years. There’s no better time than now for AEW’s first Grand Slam in Mexico.”

She emphasized the cultural and professional significance of the event, calling it a major opportunity for AEW’s Mexican talent to perform on home soil. “There’s so much Mexican representation in AEW, it was our time—and what better place than Arena México.”

While the match card will be revealed in the coming weeks, Thunder Rosa mentioned several names she’d like to see participate, including Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and Taya Valkyrie. She also suggested that the success of this event could open the door for future AEW shows in other Mexican cities like Monterrey.