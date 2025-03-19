AEW International Title Match Set For Dynasty

The AEW Dynasty event will feature Kenny Omega defending his championship.

Following Kenny Omega’s AEW Revolution victory over Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship, Tony Khan announced the AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament.

The tournament’s purpose was to establish Omega’s challenger at the upcoming AEW Dynasty event. Advancing to the finals after winning their respective first-round matches were “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Ricochet, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Davis.

During the March 19th episode, Mike Bailey, Ricochet, Trent Davis, and Orange Cassidy competed in a high-stakes four-way match, with the victor earning a title shot against Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty.

The match was a fast-paced, back-and-forth affair, culminating in a simultaneous pinfall by Bailey and Ricochet on Davis. The referee, acknowledging the double pin, declared that both Bailey and Ricochet would challenge Omega for the championship.

The commentary team subsequently announced that Kenny Omega would defend his championship against Mike Bailey and Ricochet at AEW Dynasty.

AEW’s Dynasty event will return for its second year on April 6, 2025, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This marks the promotion’s inaugural pay-per-view event in the state of Pennsylvania.