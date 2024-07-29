AEW’s Konosuke Takeshita Is The New Bearer of ‘Strong Style’ Wrestling

Konosuke Takeshita has taken the mantle as a leader of Strong Style Wrestling after being bequeathed the honor by an undisclosed mentor in America. Speaking during the ongoing G1 Climax after his victory over HENARE and Jeff Cobb, the AEW star spoke about being entrusted with the intracicies of Strong Style Wrestling.

“I have a mentor in America. That mentor has entrusted me with leading the wrestling world, entrusted me with Strong Style. Who’s my mentor? Can’t tell you yet. YeaOh!”

Though Takeshita didn’t name his mentor in America, fans have been led to believe it could be WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura. Not only is Nakamura known as the ‘King of Strong Style, but he used ‘yeaoh!’ as a signature phrase during his lengthy time with New Japan. The hand gesture Takeshita used at the end of the promo also appeared remiscient of the former WWE NXT Champion. Earlier this year, Nakamura and Takeshita were seen together with the All-Elite talent sharing a selfie with a ‘fan’ online.

- Advertisement -

What is Strong Style?

Strong Style Wrestling blends real fighting moves into a pro-wrestling performance to make the various strikes look as legitimately painful as possible. The term dates back to Antonio Inoki who was billed as a strong style fighter in New Japan for matches where he’d fight kickboxers and martial artists. Inoki used this style for his 1976 fight with Muhammad Ali that was watched by an estimated 1.4 billion people.