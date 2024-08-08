AEW Announces #1 Contender’s Matchup Will Occur at All In PPV

AEW has added one of its marquee matchups to the All In pay-per-view.

Head play-by-play man Excalibur announced on the August 7th episode of AEW Dynamite that the Casino Gauntlet matchup will be taking place at the historic event, which happens on August 25th from legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England. The winner of the match will receive a future opportunity at the AEW World Championship.

The Casino Gauntlet match blends AEW’s Casino Battle Royale concept with Lucha Underground’s Aztec Warfare. Wrestlers will continue to enter the bout until someone gets pinned or submitted. The first two incarnations were both won by former AEW International Champion, Will Ospreay.

Who will the winner face? Well that will also be determined at AEW All In as Swerve Strickland defends the world title against Bryan Danielson, who is putting his career on the line.

The August 7th episode of AEW Dynamite featured a ton of great action, including Bryan Danielson vs. Jeff Jarrett and MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher. Several AEW wrestlers were unable to make tonight’s episode, which was in North Carolina, due to severe weather storms canceling flights all around the east coast.