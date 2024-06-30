AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Card: Every match taking place

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 is set to take place tonight on PPV, but what is the card for the massive show?

There are a bunch of title matches confirmed for the show, including the main event that sees Will Ospreay challenging for the AEW Championship against Swerve Strickland for the very first time.

NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer will also be facing TBS Champion Mercedes Mone in a Champion vs Champion match, with Mone looking to take back the title that she was earmarked to win before her injury against Willow Nightingale.

To add even further to the stakes, there will be a ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship with Konosuke Takeshita, Mark Briscoe, Jack Perry, Dante Martin, Lio Rush and El Phantasmo all vying for the belt that Adam Copeland had to vacate due to injury.

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Card

There are a number of massive matches set to take place from the UBS Arena in the Long Island hamlet of Elmont, New York, and they are as follows:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa Winners Takes All Title For Title Match: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi Trios Match: The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed

The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed Trios Match: Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill

Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy

MJF vs. Hechicero

ZERO-HOUR PRE-SHOW

Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Saraya vs. Mariah May

Saraya vs. Mariah May Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi

Fatal 4-Way Match: House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong

