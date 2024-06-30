AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Odds: Massively one-sided for key matches

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 takes place tonight, and the latest odds for the card seem extremely one-sided.
Writing on the Daily Update for F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer revealed that some of the key matchups for the show are tilting heavily towards who you would think were getting the W before the first bell even rings.
Read More – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 UK Time: Start Time in BST
AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Odds
“Almost all the key matches are very one-sided when it comes to the odds. On the main card, the Jericho match had no odds last we saw as it was a late addition, but MJF, Storm, Mone, Danielson, Naito, Jack Perry, Sabre Jr., and Strickland were all very heavy favorites” Meltzer noted.
“Naito was the smallest at -300. Strickland was -800. Mone was -2000 and Storm was -1500. MJF was -6000. Even Sabre was -400 and that match I could see going either way” he added.
Read More – AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 Live Stream: How to watch
AEW Forbidden Door 2024 Matches
There are a number of massive matches set to take place from the UBS Arena in the Long Island hamlet of Elmont, New York, and they are as follows:
- AEW World Heavyweight Title Match: Swerve Strickland (c) vs. Will Ospreay
- AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mina Shirakawa
- Winners Takes All Title For Title Match: AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer
- Ladder Match for the Vacant TNT Championship: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Mark Briscoe vs. Jack Perry vs. Dante Martin vs. Lio Rush vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito
- Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi
- Trios Match: The Elite (Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & The Acclaimed
- Trios Match: Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Jeff Cobb, Chris Jericho and Big Bill
- Zack Sabre Jr vs. Orange Cassidy
- MJF vs. Hechicero
ZERO-HOUR PRE-SHOW
- Kris Statlander & Momo Watanabe vs. Willow Nightingale & Tam Nakano
- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal: Saraya vs. Mariah May
- Mistico & The Lucha Bros vs. Yota Tsuji, Titan & Hiromu Takahashi
- Fatal 4-Way Match: House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Kyle O’Reilly vs. Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong
We’ll be covering all of the events from tonight’s PPV event, so make sure that you keep checking back to SEScoops for the latest!