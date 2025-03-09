AEW Revolution 2025: Preview, Matches, and How to Watch

AEW returns this Sunday with its sixth annual Revolution pay-per-view, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Known as one of AEW’s “Big Five” events, Revolution promises an action-packed night featuring high-stakes title matches, heated rivalries, and marquee showdowns. Headlined by Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Cope, this event will also showcase six title matches and several grudge bouts that could redefine AEW’s landscape.

How to Watch

AEW Revolution 2025 marks a historic moment for All Elite Wrestling as the first pay-per-view event to be distributed through Amazon’s Prime Video platform, launching a new multi-year partnership between AEW and Amazon. This groundbreaking deal allows fans in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to purchase AEW pay-per-view events directly through Prime Video:

Start Times:

United States: 7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT

United Kingdom: 12:00 AM GMT (Monday)

India: 5:30 AM IST (Monday)

Australia: 11:00 AM AEDT (Monday)

Broadcast Details:

United States: Max, Prime Video

International: Prime Video, YouTube

Match Card

AEW World Championship Match

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Jon Moxley, AEW’s first-ever four-time World Champion, faces Cope in a highly anticipated clash. This marks their first singles encounter, with Moxley’s reign as champion and Cope’s comeback story on the line. Expect a brutal contest between two seasoned veterans.

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

In the third chapter of their rivalry, Toni Storm defends her title against Mariah May in a “Hollywood Ending” match. Storm’s transformation into “Timeless” Toni has revitalized her career, while May seeks redemption after losing their previous encounter.

AEW International Championship Match

Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega aims to reclaim gold as he battles Konosuke Takeshita for the International Championship. With Don Callis likely to interfere, Omega must overcome significant odds to secure victory.

Steel Cage Match

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

Former allies turned bitter enemies collide inside a steel cage. Ospreay and Fletcher, tied in their rivalry, will settle their score in what promises to be a show-stealing bout.

Singles Match

MJF vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Two AEW originals face off in a heated grudge match. MJF looks to maintain his dominance over Page after defeating him once before, while Page seeks revenge and redemption.

TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

Mercedes Moné defends her TBS Championship against Japanese star Momo Watanabe. While Moné has dominated the division since her debut, Watanabe poses a unique challenge.

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) (c) vs. The Outrunners

The Hurt Syndicate defends their titles against The Outrunners in what could be a breakout moment for the challengers.

No. 1 Contender Match for AEW World Championship

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet battle for a shot at the AEW World Championship. Their rivalry has been intense, and this match will determine who steps up to challenge the winner of Moxley vs. Cope.

Pre-show Trios Match

“Big Boom!” A.J., Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe vs. Johnny TV & MxM Collection

The Zero Hour pre-show features this six-man tag team match showcasing fan favorites like Orange Cassidy alongside rising stars.

With its stacked lineup and compelling storylines, AEW Revolution 2025 promises unforgettable moments and thrilling action from start to finish. Don’t miss it live this Sunday.