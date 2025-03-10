4 Biggest Takeaways from AEW Revolution 2025

AEW Revolution 2025 delivered an unforgettable night of wrestling action at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, marking the company’s first pay-per-view of the year.

The crowd of over 11,000 witnessed a night filled with shocking moments, brutal battles, and championship implications. With major stars in action and Hollywood celebrities in attendance, AEW set a high bar for 2025.

Quick Results:

AEW Revolution 2025 Results (March 9, 2025)

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley defeated Cope via submission to retain; Christian Cage attempted to cash in but was choked out by Moxley.

AEW Women’s World Championship: Toni Storm defeated Mariah May in a Falls Count Anywhere match to retain.

AEW International Championship: Kenny Omega defeated Konosuke Takeshita via Crucifix Pin to win the title

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné defeated Momo Watanabe via submission to retain

AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada defeated Brody King with the Rainmaker to retain

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) defeated The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) to retain

Steel Cage Match: Will Ospreay defeated Kyle Fletcher with a Tiger Driver ’91

1 Contender Match: Swerve Strickland defeated Ricochet to become #1 contender for the AEW World Championship

Singles Match: “Hangman” Adam Page defeated MJF with a Buckshot Lariat

Zero Hour Pre-Show: Komander & Hologram defeated Lee Johnson & Blake Christian

Zero Hour Pre-Show: “Big Boom!” A.J. and The Conglomeration (Orange Cassidy & Mark Briscoe) defeated Johnny TV and MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden)

After the main event, Swerve Strickland attacked Jon Moxley with a Swerve Stomp from the concourse to end the show

Here are the four biggest takeaways from the event.

Jon Moxley Retains in a Chaotic Triple Threat

Jon Moxley walked into AEW Revolution as World Champion, but his path to victory took an unexpected turn. Originally set to defend against Cope, the match took a shocking twist when Christian Cage interfered mid-bout, pulling the referee out just as Cope hit a Spear on Moxley.

Cage then cashed in his title opportunity contract—earned at All In 2024—officially turning the contest into a triple threat. Despite attacking Cope with the contract briefcase and hitting a Killswitch, Cage couldn’t capitalize. Moxley ultimately forced Cage to pass out in a bulldog choke, securing his fourth reign as AEW World Champion.

After the match, Swerve Strickland—who had earlier earned a title shot by defeating Ricochet—interrupted Moxley’s celebration with a Swerve Stomp, making his championship intentions clear. The wild finish keeps the Death Riders storyline at the forefront of AEW programming and adds more fuel to the ongoing title picture.

Toni Storm and Mariah May’s Blood-Soaked War Steals the Show

In what many are calling the match of the night, Toni Storm defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Mariah May in an ultraviolent Falls Count Anywhere match. The culmination of their 18-month rivalry turned into a spectacle of brutality, with both women suffering deep lacerations.

Storm, in particular, was left covered in blood—some calling her the “bloodiest woman ever seen in a match.” At one point, both competitors wrapped their hands in wrestling tape, dipped them in broken glass from champagne bottles, and engaged in a striking exchange reminiscent of a Taipei Death Match.

Storm ultimately retained after delivering a Storm Zero through a Hollywood-themed table on the entrance stage. As the words “The End” flashed on the screen, Storm cradled May in a fittingly cinematic conclusion to their war. While the match received widespread acclaim, some fans expressed disappointment that it wasn’t placed in the main event slot.

Kenny Omega Captures the AEW International Championship

Kenny Omega’s road back to championship gold reached its destination as he defeated Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Championship. This marked Omega’s return to AEW pay-per-view singles action and his first title win since his 2025 comeback.

The highly anticipated showdown lived up to expectations, with many considering it a Match of the Year contender. Omega’s victory reaffirms his place as one of AEW’s top competitors and could set up a future collision with Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, who was also in action at Revolution.

Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher Settle Their Feud in a Steel Cage War

Former best friends Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher took their bitter rivalry inside a steel cage in one of the most personal battles of the night. The stipulation ensured no outside interference, forcing the two to settle their differences one-on-one.

Ospreay was left a bloody mess early in the contest, adding to the night’s theme of violent encounters. The match continued Revolution’s tradition of featuring high-stakes gimmick bouts, following in the footsteps of past Dog Collar and Texas Death matches.

By the end of the night, Ospreay emerged victorious, but both men left the cage battered and bruised, signaling the possible end of their long-standing feud.

Final Thoughts

AEW Revolution 2025 lived up to its reputation as one of the company’s strongest annual events. From shocking title matches to emotional rivalries reaching their climax, the pay-per-view set the tone for AEW’s year ahead. With fresh championship contenders emerging and long-running storylines taking new turns, the fallout from Revolution is sure to shape AEW’s landscape heading into the spring.