Update On Injuries After AEW Revolution 2025

by Thomas Lowson
AEW Revolution 2025 proved to be a massive event for Tony Khan’s promotion, though some stars left LA worse for wear. Swerve Strickland suffered a burst eardrum during his match with Ricochet and he’s not the only hurting.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shared that Momo Watanabe left the arena on crutches and appears to be dealing with an ankle injury. Watanabe unsuccessfully challenged Mercedes Moné for the AEW TBS Championship. Moné didn’t leave the match unscathed either and is dealing with a bruised larynx, the report adds.

Will Ospreay was seen limping after his steel cage match victory with Kyle Fletcher. Meltzer shared that despite concerns about a hip injury, sources shared that it wasn’t anything serious. MJF landed on his face during his match with ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, but there is no word on him being hurt.

AEW Revolution went off the air with Jon Moxley retaining the AEW World Championship, only to be attacked by Swerve Strickland. With Strickland winning a shot at the AEW World title at the pay-per-view, fans can expect the pair to share the ring in the near future.

