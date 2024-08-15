AEW Announce TNT Championship Will Be Defended in a Coffin Match at All In

AEW adds a huge stipulation to a marquee matchup at the All In pay-per-view.

The August 14th episode of AEW Dynamite featured Darby Allin cutting a promo on the TNT Champion Jack Perry, who he will be facing for the title at the All In event at Wembley Stadium on August 25th. Allin then entered the arena for a matchup but was jumped by Perry, who viciously beat Allin into the backstage area and crushed him with a heavy metal door. Perry then aimed to smash Allin’s skull with a giant rolling crate, but security stopped him before he could cause any serious damage to his fellow AEW pillar.

Things didn’t end there. Perry then screamed into the camera, declaring that he wanted his matchup with Allin to be a Coffin Match. Moments later, Excalibur and Taz revealed on commentary that AEW President Tony Khan had approved the idea, making the match official.

Darby Allin and Jack Perry are beating the hell out of each other backstage ahead of their TNT Championship match at #AEWAllInLondon!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/RBGYXtRGjm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 15, 2024

Allin is no stranger to Coffin Matches. In fact, he and Sting competed in a tag team Coffin Match against Christian Cage and Swerve Strickland one year ago at the 2023 AEW All In pay-per-view event, a match the former tag champions ended up winning. At the same event, Perry lost the FTW Championship to HOOK, then got into a real-life scuffle with CM Punk backstage.

Perry and Allin have been butting heads for months. The two crossed paths many times since AEW launched, most recently at AEW Blood & Guts, which is when the TNT title match was made official for All In.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW ALL IN:

Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson: for the AEW World Championship: Title vs. Career

Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship

Mercedes Moné vs. Britt Baker for the AEW TBS Championship

Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry in a Coffin Match for the AEW TNT Championship

The Patriarchy vs. House of Black or The Bang Bang Gang for the AEW Trios Championship

Casino Gauntlet Match, winner receives future shot at the AEW World Championship

Stokley Hathaway & Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale & Tomohiro Ishii Pre-Show