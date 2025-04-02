AEW Unveils Men’s and Women’s 2025 Owen Hart Tournament Brackets

AEW has officially unveiled the brackets for the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s and Women’s Tournaments, featuring high-stakes matchups across both divisions.

Women’s Bracket

In the women’s bracket, Jamie Hayter will face Billie Starkz, while Thunder Rosa takes on Kris Statlander on one side. The other half features AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné vs. Julia Hart and ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Harley Cameron. The tournament finals are scheduled for AEW Double or Nothing on May 25, with the winner earning a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at AEW All In.

Men’s Bracket

The men’s bracket also includes several major names. Will Ospreay faces Kevin Knight, while Brody King battles Konosuke Takeshita in the opening round. On the other side, Mark Briscoe will square off with Kyle Fletcher, and Adam Page is set to meet a mystery opponent. Winners will advance through the semifinals, leading to the finals at Double or Nothing.

Also on the April 2 edition of AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale scored a pinfall win over Marina Shafir in a mixed tag team match, delivering a powerbomb for the finish. The celebration was cut short when Jon Moxley attacked Nightingale with a DDT post-match, escaping before Swerve Strickland could intervene.