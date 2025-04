AEW has officially confirmed that AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 will take place on Sunday, August 24 at The O2 in London, marking the event’s UK debut.

In addition, AEW will host its first-ever shows in Scotland with AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision scheduled for Wednesday, August 20 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Tickets for both events will be available starting Friday, May 2.