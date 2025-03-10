Watch: What Happened With Swerve Strickland After AEW Revolution Went Off Air

Swerve Strickland got to share a moment with his childhood idol after the AEW Revolution PPV from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles went off the air.

Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Adam Copeland in the main event of the latest AEW show. With Cope having taken out most of the Death Riders, Mox walked into this bout alone.

Wheeler Yuta did come out later and sided with the AEW Champion. His help didn’t prove enough for Mox to retain the belt as Jay White came out and beat Yuta up. White and Yuta then brawled each other away from the match.

The two main eventers continued their fight and Cope almost won the match after delivering not one but three spears to his opponent. Christian Cage, however, came out of nowhere and pulled the referee out at the last second.

What Happened After Revolution

Cage then cashed in his championship contract and made the bout a triple threat. Though he failed to pick up the victory in the end as Jon Moxley choked Christian out to retain the title once again.

Mox walked through the crowd after his victory but he was stopped by Prince Nana. As Mox argued with Nana, the new #1 contender Swerve Strickland came out of nowhere and jumped on Mox. The show ended with Swerve standing tall.

The former AEW Champion got into the ring after this segment and shared a moment with Cope. He cut a promo letting Copeland know that it was his house to end the night.