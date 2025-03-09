AEW Excludes Kamille From Queen Of The Ring Premiere Video

Everything is not right between Kamille and AEW.

The former NWA Women’s Champion has been missing from AEW programming since last year, with very little update on when or if she will be returning to the company. Kamille was found mysteriously attacked backstage during the November 30 episode of Rampage.

Many have believed due to this segment that she was written off TV for outside work and the female star will be back with the company at the right time. A new move from the promotion however puts the possibility of it in doubt.

AEW recently posted a video from the Queen of The Ring premiere event, highlighting various roster members who made an appearance including Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, and more.

This week, #AEW & Hollywood stars gathered for the @QOTRMovie premiere in Los Angeles! You can catch Queen of the Ring in theaters NOW! pic.twitter.com/kZgVEwrlAz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2025

The stars of @AEW are gracing the red carpet at tonight’s premiere of @QOTRmovie in New York City! Queen of the Ring premieres nationwide THIS FRIDAY and features a number of AEW’s own. pic.twitter.com/PQeQoXOqb6 — AEWPR (@AEWpress) March 5, 2025

The video, however, curiously excludes any footage of Kamille who was also present on the night. This is despite the fact that the former champion actually starred in the movie as June Byers.

Queen of The Ring is a biographical sports drama featuring the story of Mildred Burke. The movie starring Emily Bett Rickards in the main role premiered in the United States on March 7.

Kamille ended her association with current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone prior to being written off TV so she has a story for her return. The latest exclusion from AEW however, puts a question mark over her status with the company.