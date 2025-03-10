Swerve Strickland Has Ruptured Eardrum After AEW Revolution 2025

Swerve Strickland has revealed that he is dealing with a serious injury after the 2025 AEW Revolution PPV from Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles.

The former AEW Champion picked up a big victory at tonight’s show. He defeated Ricochet to become the new #1 contender for Jon Moxley’s AEW World title.

Strickland was the first guest of the post-Revolution media scrum after his big win. Before answering questions, the former champion warned the attendees to speak loudly as he was dealing with an injury in his right ear:

“Pardon me, everybody, I have a ruptured eardrum right now. So I can only hear out of this ear [left], so definitely be loud with your questions. Thank you.”

His match with Ricochet was not the only time Swerve Strickland made an appearance at tonight’s PPV. He also showed up with Prince Nana after the main event and attacked Jon Moxley.

This came after Mox successfully defended his championship in the main event of the show. The AEW champion defeated both his original challenger Adam Copeland and Christian Cage, who cashed in his championship contract, to retain his title.

Strickland stayed around the ringside area even after the PPV event went off air. He got to share a moment with his childhood idol Adam Copeland after the show. You can check out what happened after Revolution here.