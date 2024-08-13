Bobby Lashley AEW: Top 3 Matches We Need To See

As Bobby Lashley’s time in WWE appearing to be nearing its end, the wrestling world buzzes with speculation about his next move.

Many believe the “All Mighty” will head to AEW, including those supposedly close to the former WWE and ECW Champion.

Here are the top three matches we need to see if Lashley makes the jump to AEW.

1. Bobby Lashley vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

A Battle of Behemoths

Powerhouse Hobbs has long been touted as a future AEW World Champion. A match against Bobby Lashley would not only be a hard-hitting affair but could also serve as a major turning point in Hobbs’ career.

Hobbs, who has been struggling with creative direction in AEW, could find new momentum by facing a decorated veteran like Lashley.

This clash could also potentially set the stage for faction warfare, especially if Lashley reunites with MVP and Shelton Benjamin in AEW, creating an intense rivalry with the Don Callis Family.

2. Bobby Lashley vs. Swerve Strickland

A Clash of Styles

Swerve Strickland is one of AEW’s most dynamic and unpredictable talents. His innovative in-ring style would mesh well with Lashley’s power and aggression, making for a compelling match between the ropes.

The contrast between Strickland’s agility and Lashley’s brute strength could create a unique showdown that highlights both competitors.

A win for either man would solidify their position in AEW’s hierarchy, making this a must-see encounter, likely after Swerve has lost the AEW Championship.

3. Bobby Lashley vs. Darby Allin

The Ultimate Underdog Story

Darby Allin has made a career out of defying the odds, and a match against Bobby Lashley would be the ultimate underdog story.

Lashley’s overwhelming power against Allin’s resilience and never-say-die attitude would tell a captivating story in the ring.

Allin attempting to survive the onslaught of one of wrestling’s most physically imposing figures could establish Lashley as a threat in All Elite early on and this match could easily become one of AEW’s most memorable David vs. Goliath encounters.