Latest On Bobby Lashley’s WWE Status Amid Ongoing TV Hiatus

Bobby Lashley’s time as a WWE Superstar will be over as soon as this week unless a new deal with the company is reached, it has been reported. Fightful Select states that Lashley’s contract will expire this weekend, and those in WWE are under the impression he is leaving the company. No creative plans have been made for the two-time former WWE World Champion who hasn’t competed on WWE TV since April of this year. Lashley and MVP were removed from WWE’s internal roster earlier this year, which fuelled speculation that they were finishing with the company.

Bobby Lashley’s Future Outside WWE

With Lashley seemingly finished with WWE, all attention turns to what’s next for the All Mighty Superstar. Fightful notes that Lashley’s name has been discussed within AEW ever since news of his contract status emerged. Given that Lashley is still under a WWE contract, no offer has been made to the Superstar.

It’s been reported that Lashley and MVP are hoping to reunite in AEW in a move that could possibly see Shelton Benjamin brought into the All-Elite promotion. MVP’s contract with WWE is said to have already expired and he told those at Bloodsport XI that he wouldn’t be going back. Those close to Lashley believe he will make at least an appearance in AEW and stated that he’s ready to return to TV.

Lashley reportedly has interest from the fighting world, as well as from promotions in Japan. After his first WWE run ended in 2008, Lashley transitioned to MMA and joined Strikeforce in 2010. The All Mighty currently boasts an impressive 15-2 record in MMA, with six knockouts and six submission victories to his name.

Lashley has been one of WWE’s top Superstars for years but now those in the company are reportedly expecting him to leave this weekend. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for all the latest on the future of the All Mighty.