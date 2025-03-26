AEW Removed From Britt Baker’s Social Media Bios

Britt Baker was the first woman signed to an AEW talent contract in 2019 and for a while, was the top star of the women’s division. Baker’s days on top are now a distant memory, and her recent social media activity may have teased a bold move.

Baker has removed all references to AEW in her Instagram bio, distancing herself from the All-Elite promotion. On X, Baker’s bio is similarly AEW-free and makes reference to her role as a wrestler and a dentist.

Baker’s alterations come amid an interesting time in the DMD’s career. Baker hasn’t competed since November 2024, and has competed just five times over the past year. Baker remains active on social media though rarely makes reference to AEW.

Interestingly, her latest reference to AEW on social media saw her throw support behind Saraya following the British wrestler’s exit from AEW.

Baker’s absence has left fans wondering as to whether her time with AEW may also be coming to an end. In January, Chris Jericho cast doubt on the idea that Baker will leave AEW, following reports of alleged heat on the former Women’s World Champion.

If Baker does end her time with AEW, fans can expect WWE to make an effort to sign Baker who could also see interest from promotions overseas such as STARDOM. Whatever’s next, Britt Baker remains a talking point among wrestling fans, even with her hiatus from AEW growing day-by-day.