Britt Baker AEW
HomeNewsAEW
AEW

AEW Removed From Britt Baker’s Social Media Bios

by Thomas Lowson

Britt Baker was the first woman signed to an AEW talent contract in 2019 and for a while, was the top star of the women’s division. Baker’s days on top are now a distant memory, and her recent social media activity may have teased a bold move.

Baker has removed all references to AEW in her Instagram bio, distancing herself from the All-Elite promotion. On X, Baker’s bio is similarly AEW-free and makes reference to her role as a wrestler and a dentist.

Britt Baker Social Media

Baker’s alterations come amid an interesting time in the DMD’s career. Baker hasn’t competed since November 2024, and has competed just five times over the past year. Baker remains active on social media though rarely makes reference to AEW.

Interestingly, her latest reference to AEW on social media saw her throw support behind Saraya following the British wrestler’s exit from AEW.

Baker’s absence has left fans wondering as to whether her time with AEW may also be coming to an end. In January, Chris Jericho cast doubt on the idea that Baker will leave AEW, following reports of alleged heat on the former Women’s World Champion.

If Baker does end her time with AEW, fans can expect WWE to make an effort to sign Baker who could also see interest from promotions overseas such as STARDOM. Whatever’s next, Britt Baker remains a talking point among wrestling fans, even with her hiatus from AEW growing day-by-day.

10 Matches We Need to See If Britt Baker Jumps to WWE
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News