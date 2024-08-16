Greatest Bryan Danielson AEW Matches (Ranked): The Final Countdown

As Bryan Danielson is set to challenge for the AEW Championship at All In on Sunday, August 25th, it could be the last match of his legendary pro wrestling career.

Danielson has done it all, ranging from his initial runs on the independent scenes in the US and Europe (including Butlins in England), incredible time in Ring of Honor, underdog rise to the top in WWE to his sensational run in AEW.

- Advertisement -

Here, we’ll be going over the greatest matches in Bryan Danielson’s AEW career thus far which again could come to an end at All In 2024.

6. Bryan Danielson vs Adam Page (AEW Dynamite: 01/05/2022)

Cagematch Rating: 9.42

After their initial time limit draw, Bryan Danielson and Adam Page faced off again in a bloody, hard-hitting rematch. The intensity was palpable as both wrestlers pushed each other to the limit. This time, Page managed to overcome Danielson, marking a significant victory in his own AEW career to that point.

- Advertisement -

5. Bryan Danielson vs Zack Sabre Jr (AEW WrestleDream 2023)

Cagematch Rating: 9.58

In a technical masterpiece, Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr put on a clinic of submission-based grappling, transitions, and mat wrestling. The match captivated the audience at WrestleDream with its intricate exchanges, proving that technical prowess can be as thrilling as high-flying action if done right.

4. Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega (AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2021)

Cagematch Rating: 9.54

- Advertisement -

Danielson’s AEW debut against Kenny Omega was nothing short of spectacular. Despite the match ending in a draw, the electric atmosphere and high-level technical wrestling made it an instant classic that left the door open for a rematch.

The crowd’s energy elevated the match, making it one of the most memorable in AEW history.

3. Bryan Danielson vs Adam Page (AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming 2021)

Cagematch Rating: 9.53

In their first encounter, Danielson and Page wrestled to a thrilling 60-minute time limit draw.

The match was a showcase of Danielson’s ability to play a heel and Page’s resilience as the top babyface champion. The non-stop action kept fans engaged throughout, solidifying it as one of the best matches in all of pro wrestling in 2021.

2. Bryan Danielson vs MJF (AEW Revolution 2023)

Cagematch Rating: 9.61

Danielson’s Iron Man match against MJF was a true masterpiece of storytelling between the older veteran and, quite frankly, young veteran.

Lasting over an hour, the match kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its relentless pace and dramatic near-falls.

MJF’s performance proved he’s not just a great talker but also one of the best in-ring workers in All Elite, making this match an unforgettable highlight in AEW history.

1. Bryan Danielson vs Will Ospreay (AEW Dynasty 2024)

Cagematch Rating: 9.71

This match between two of the world’s best wrestlers was a high-impact, fast-paced showdown and one of the greatest of the modern era, and that is why it tops our list.

The chemistry between Danielson and Ospreay was undeniable, with both men delivering jaw-dropping performances. Despite the controversial finish, the match is considered one of the finest in Danielson’s career.