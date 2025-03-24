Chris Jericho Gets Owned by Young Fan in Viral AEW Clip

Chris Jericho faced an unexpected challenger following the March 23 episode of AEW Collision—an eight-year-old fan who stole the spotlight in a viral moment.

After Bandido defeated Johnny TV, he confronted Jericho and The Learning Tree to demand the return of his brother Gravity’s stolen mask. Jericho, wearing the mask, mocked Bandido but was met with a punch that allowed Bandido to reclaim it.

However, the real knockout came moments later in an unaired segment shared by AEW on social media. As Jericho interacted with fans at ringside, a young boy named Axl flipped him off and shouted an expletive.

Jericho fired back, teasing, “I’ve got abs, have you got abs?”—only for Axl to lift his shirt and reveal a six-pack. The interaction left Jericho speechless and quickly went viral, racking up several hundred thousand views on social media.

Axl was later brought backstage, where he posed for photos and had a flex-off with Jericho. According to his father, the two bonded over fitness and wrestling, capping off the playful exchange on a positive note.

The segment even drew a reaction from Mercedes Moné, who joked (?) that she would’ve slapped the kid in the same situation.