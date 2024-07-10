Cody Rhodes Reflects on Career Post-WrestleMania XL Victory

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently talked about his career trajectory following his monumental WrestleMania XL win over Roman Reigns, and revealed his future plans in the ring.

Appearing on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc. for transcription), Rhodes discussed the Mount Rushmore of wrestling and his aspirations to secure his place among the industry’s legends.

- Advertisement -

Rhodes stated that after achieving significant milestones in his professional wrestling career, he looks up to industry icons like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena, comparing his “numbers and stats” with theirs to ensure he matches or even surpasses their achievements.

“There’s even like a post-WrestleMania blues psychology-wise, like what’s the next thing? So I always need a task; what’s my specific task? And that’s an area where I look to Steve Austin and I look to John Cena who are the lead dogs. This is not me in my ego, I have this [the championship], so I’m currently in front of the pack, right? I’m the lead dog, as long as I have this. I want to make sure that my numbers — and it’s not the most emotional goal or anything — but I want to make sure my numbers and stats match theirs or supersede theirs because you can’t argue with that.” Cody Rhodes on his career aspirations after WrestleMania XL win.

Cody Rhodes spent time at All Elite Wrestling before parting ways with the promotion in February 2022 to join WWE soon after. The American Nightmare served as the executive vice president and the inaugural AEW TNT Champion. A former AEW employee noted that since Rhodes’ departure, the promotion has lacked a clear face of the company.

Cody Rhodes was also featured in a video announcement for WWE Bad Blood. Check out the details here.