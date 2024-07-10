Cody Rhodes Reflects on Career Post-WrestleMania XL Victory

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently talked about his career trajectory following his monumental WrestleMania XL win over Roman Reigns, and revealed his future plans in the ring.
Appearing on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Wrestling Inc. for transcription), Rhodes discussed the Mount Rushmore of wrestling and his aspirations to secure his place among the industry’s legends.
Rhodes stated that after achieving significant milestones in his professional wrestling career, he looks up to industry icons like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and John Cena, comparing his “numbers and stats” with theirs to ensure he matches or even surpasses their achievements.
Cody Rhodes spent time at All Elite Wrestling before parting ways with the promotion in February 2022 to join WWE soon after. The American Nightmare served as the executive vice president and the inaugural AEW TNT Champion. A former AEW employee noted that since Rhodes’ departure, the promotion has lacked a clear face of the company.
