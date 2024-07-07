Cody Rhodes & Metro Boomin Reveal WWE Bad Blood 2024 With Stake Out

WWE Bad Blood will return as an event this year, in the first Premium Live Event under that historic banner in 20 years.

Shortly before WWE Money in the Bank 2024, it was revealed that WWE Bad Blood 2024 will take place at the StateFarm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. This date is hardly a coincidence as it will mark 27 years exactly since the inaugural In Your House: Bad Blood event in October 1997. In a video, Cody Rhodes and music artist Metro Boomin conducted a ‘stake out’ of the venue in question.

WWE Bad Blood

From 1997 to 2004, WWE hosted three Bad Blood events and each one was headlined by a Hell in a Cell match. The inaugural event also saw the inaugural Cell match as Shawn Michaels defeated The Undertaker (albeit thanks to the interference of the debuting Kane.) Triple H would best Kevin Nash to retain the World Heavyweight Championship in 2003 and the Game would defeat Michaels in Hell in a Cell one year later.

With Triple H’s close association with Bad Blood, it will be interesting to see how he books the show now that he is in charge of WWE’s creative prospects. Time will tell whether the show sees a Hell in a Cell match, which is also close to the Game’s career. One of Triple H’s first acts as Head of Creative was to scrap the Hell in a Cell PLE, believing that the show had lessened the importance of the stipulation. Currently, no matches have been announced for WWE Bad Blood but fans are excited to see what’s to come.