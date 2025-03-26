Emmy Nomination and Bloodshed: Adam Copeland Talks Balancing Wrestling and Acting

Adam Copeland isn’t just walking the line between two careers—he’s body-slamming it.

The WWE Hall of Famer turned AEW star and Emmy-nominated actor opened up about the whiplash-inducing pace of his life: red carpet one day, spiked mat the next. During an interview with Scott Fishman for TV Insider, he said:

“It’s like going from the Emmys to suplexing Moxley on a spike. That was five days apart!” he said.

Cope reflected on a whirlwind week that saw him nominated for Outstanding Supporting Performer for his role as Ares in Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians—then competing in a brutal AEW match days later.

“I never assumed I would be nominated for an Emmy. It wasn’t on my bingo card at all,” Copeland admitted.

But his role in the fantasy epic—and his ability to perform even while recovering from a broken leg—showcase his range and resilience.

“Disney was on board with me continuing wrestling while I filmed. My first day walking without my boot was on set.”

Despite his growing success in Hollywood, Copeland says wrestling remains his priority.

“The acting kind of fell in my lap. I still want to do it, but it will have to wrap around my wrestling commitments.”

With one foot in the ring and the other on set, Copeland is redefining what it means to be a multi-hyphenate in entertainment—and proving there’s no limit to what a wrestler can do.